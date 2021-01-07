Nicola Coughlan reveals how she discovered plot twist about her character in Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan reveals how she discovered plot twist about her character in...

Nicola Coughlan revealed how she discovered a major plot twist about her character Bridgerton.

(Warning: This piece contains spoilers!)

The Galway native stars as the lovable Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series, with her character proving to be a huge hit with fans of the show.

Set in early 19th Century London, the series follows eight close-knitted siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

Julie Andrews narrates the eight-part series as Lady Whistledown, an anonymous writer who’s regular column details the most scandalous gossip in the world of Regency London high society.

Throughout the season, viewers were kept guessing as to the identity of the mysterious writer, with the finale finally unveiling Penelope as the unsuspecting gossip columnist.

Speaking to Variety, Nicola revealed she discovered her character’s secret via an online forum.

She explained: “When I went for the first audition, I only had a couple of days to prepare; I didn’t have time to read the books or do anything like that. I just thought, ‘I’ll give this a go and if I get a second call, then I’ll read everything.'”