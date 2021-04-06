Nicola Coughlan reveals her surprising connection to Kim Kardashian

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has revealed her surprising connection to Kim Kardashian.

The reality star binge-watched the Netflix series last month, and told fans she was “obsessed” with the period drama.

Kim’s approval delighted longtime fan Nicola, who plays Penelope Featherington in the series.

Speaking to Elle magazine, the Irish actress admitted: “I was so excited because I’ve always been a big fan of Kim and I love [Keeping Up With The Kardashians] so that just absolutely thrilled me.”

“I remember waking up and looking at my phone one morning and seeing it on her Instagram I thought ‘oh my goodness, Kim’s a proper Bridger-stan now she’s really into it.'”

Nicola then shared her surprising connection to the 40-year-old.

“It was funny because Kim has more connections to Bridgerton than maybe she realises in that Mr Pearl made her corset for the Met Gala and then the very next corset that he made was mine for Bridgerton,” she revealed.

“Also, the Featherington family were sort of based on the Kardashians, which our costume designer Ellen Mirojnick very much modelled us around.”

“There was one very ambitious mum and her three daughters, who were all very different. I would like to think Penelope is the Kim, I’m just going to claim that she is,” she joked.

The news comes after Kim shared her devastation over Regé-Jean Page’s departure from Bridgerton last week.