Nicola Coughlan reveals filming Bridgerton resulted in major changes to the Derry Girls script

Nicola Coughlan has revealed filming Bridgerton resulted in major changes to the Derry Girls script.

Following multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular coming-of-age sitcom Derry Girls will finally returns to our screens this spring for a third and final season.

Speaking about juggling filming Derry Girls and Bridgerton, Nicola revealed they ended up having to make compromises to the Derry Girls script, which was “devastating” for her.

The Galway native told Evoke: “Last year was really difficult because at the best of times trying to manage two different projects is such a push and pull.”

“We were supposed to finish Derry Girls in January 2021 but they decided to push it again. That caused me insane stress because I had to go do Bridgerton. It made compromises happen in the script which was devastating to me because I wanted to be in it all.”

“But compromises had to be made and they had to cut down my role, which was really, really hard. But fans of the show will be really happy. I don’t think we really processed the ending.”

Derry Girls follows the lives of a group of friends who attend an all-girls school in Derry during the Troubles in the 1990s.

The cast also includes Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Dylan Llewellyn, Tara Lynne O’Neill, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Leah O’Rourke, Siobhán McSweeney, Ian McElhinney, Tommy Tierman, Kevin McAleer, Peter Campion, and more.

Check out the trailer below: