Nicola Coughlan reacts to news of Bridgerton renewal

Nicola Coughlan has reacted to the news that Bridgerton will be returning for a season season.
The Galway native played Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series, with her character proving to be a huge hit with fans of the show.
Following the news that the show has been renewed for a second season, the 34-year-old took to Twitter to share her excitement.
Sharing the announcement video, the actress wrote: “Dearest Viewers, this author is proud to announce #Bridgerton Season Two, expect much scandal indeed!”
She teased: “I *may* have already been in costume fittings for Season Two and can guarantee you are absolutely not ready.”
The upcoming season is set to focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of eight siblings in the powerful Bridgerton family.
Set in the early 19th century, season one focused on Dalphne Bridgerton’s quest to find love in the world of Regency London high society.
Production is due to begin in Spring this year, with no release date confirmed as of yet.
— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 21, 2021
Julie Andrews narrated the first series as Lady Whistledown, an anonymous writer who’s regular column details the most scandalous gossip.
Many viewers compared the series to Gossip Girl, after they were kept guessing as to the identity of the mysterious writer, with the finale finally unveiling who was behind the gossip column.
The show is based on novels by Julia Quinn, who has written eight books in the sequel, with show creator Chris Van Dusen recently hinting at the possibility of eight seasons.