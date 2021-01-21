Nicola Coughlan reacts to news of Bridgerton renewal

Nicola Coughlan has reacted to the news that Bridgerton will be returning for a season season.

The Galway native played Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series, with her character proving to be a huge hit with fans of the show.

Following the news that the show has been renewed for a second season, the 34-year-old took to Twitter to share her excitement.

Sharing the announcement video, the actress wrote: “Dearest Viewers, this author is proud to announce #Bridgerton Season Two, expect much scandal indeed!”

She teased: “I *may* have already been in costume fittings for Season Two and can guarantee you are absolutely not ready.”

The upcoming season is set to focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of eight siblings in the powerful Bridgerton family.

Set in the early 19th century, season one focused on Dalphne Bridgerton’s quest to find love in the world of Regency London high society.

Production is due to begin in Spring this year, with no release date confirmed as of yet.

