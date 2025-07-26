Nicola Coughlan raises over €350k for Palestine – as she pledges €10k of her own money

Nicola Coughlan has raised over €350k for Palestine – as she revealed she pledged €10k of her own money to Medical Aid for Palestinians.

In a clip on her Instagram, she shared a powerful message as she captioned the post: “Children in Gaza are being starved to death.”

She continued: “@keirstarmer @uklabour are allowing it to happen. I would like to raise as much as possible for Medical Aid for Palestinians @medicalaidpal Please donate and share if you can.”

Speaking in the clip, the actress urged her followers to help by donating to Medical Aid for Palestinians.

“I, like many of you, am completely horrified by the images coming out of Gaza, watching innocent children being starved to death, and people being starved to death,” she said.

“The government here in the UK, Keir Starmer, doing nothing about it, ignoring it, acting like it’s not happening. There’s just a level of inhumanity in this situation which I have never witnessed the like in my life,” she added.

“I will start the ball rolling, and I will match donations to Medical Aid for Palestinians for up to £10,000. Please donate and share because I’ve never witnessed anything more horrific in my life.”

Nicola has been extremely outspoken about the genocide and has promised to continue advocating for the Palestinian people.

In May, the actress won praise for sharing her passionate speech condemning the “relentless destruction of Gaza”.

The Irish actress delivered the speech on-stage as she received The CannesSeries Konbini Commitment Award in Cannes, France.

The Galway native urged those in power to take action to stop the ongoing violence, and said we “should not sit by in silence”.

Nicola called for peace as she referenced The Troubles in Northern Ireland, and how “peace was achieved with the vital involvement” of the US.

The Bridgerton star has since shared her speech in full on Instagram.

