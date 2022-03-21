Nicola Coughlan lands role in comedy film alongside Sex Education star

Nicola Coughlan has landed a role in a new comedy film alongside Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood.

Seize Them, written by Andy Riley and directed by Curtis Vowell, will also star Lolly Adefope Nick Frost, and Jessica Hynes.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram on Monday morning, Nicola wrote: “News!! Making a movie with two of the biggest babes in the world and I couldn’t be more excited!!! #SeizeThem ⚔️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

According to Variety, the female-lead film is set in the dark ages and will follow the story of Queen Dagan (Aimee Lou Wood) as she is overthrown in a revolution led by Joan (Nicola Coughlan).

The Queen, who now has a bounty on her head and is a fugitive in her own land, seeks help from a former servant named Shulmay (Lolly Adefope) and a s**t-shoveller named Bobik (Nick Frost).

The Queen will embark on a dangerous journey as she tries to win back her throne.

The film is set to be filmed in Kent and Wales over a period of six weeks, and it will be produced by Damien Jones.

Speaking about Seize Them, Damien said: “We are very excited to be working with the funniest young actresses around today in Aimee, Lolly and Nicola as well as the epic Nick Frost and Jess Hynes.”

“Backed by one of the best distributors in the U.K. in Nigel Green and EFD we feel privileged to be bringing this project to the big screen.”