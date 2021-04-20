Nicola Coughlan just had the BEST exchange with Kim Kardashian

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan just had the best exchange with Kim Kardashian on social media.

The KUWTK star binge-watched the Netflix series last month, and told fans she was “obsessed” with the period drama.

Kim’s approval delighted longtime fan Nicola, who plays Penelope Featherington in the series.

On Tuesday evening, the Irish actress tweeted: “As the world’s number one @bridgerton

Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?”

“Because I feel like she should know this,” she added.

Kim then replied: “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

Delighted by Kim’s response, Nicola tweeted back: “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you!”

“Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!”

Hinting at a possible cameo, the official account for Netflix also replied: “Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it — I’ll see what I can do!”