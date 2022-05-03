Nicola Coughlan jokes about the fact she ‘used to work in Spar’ as she shares video from inside the Met Gala

Nicola Coughlan joked about the fact she “used to work in Spar”, as she shared a video from inside the Met Gala.

The Irish actress attended the star-studded event for the first time on Monday night, where she rubbed shoulders with the world’s most famous faces.

The 35-year-old turned heads in a pink and black Richard Quinn gown, which featured puffed sleeves, and a large train.

Nicola paired the dress with black gloves, and we particularly loved how her gown was adorned with pink feathers – a subtle nod to her Bridgerton character Penelope Featherington.

Celebrities rarely share photos or videos from inside the Met Gala, but Nicola managed to capture a sneaky video from the bash.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Galway native posted a video of Lizzo and Bruno Mars watching Lennie Kravitz perform.

Nicola then switched the camera to selfie mode, as she showed all the celebrity guests behind her.

She hilariously captioned the post: “Good at times like this to remember I used to work in a Spar.”

Back in March, Nicola shared an old photo from when she was “really broke” and “couldn’t afford” to get her hair done.

The Irish actress has been open about the fact she was “in debt” before landing her breakout role as Clare Devlin in Derry Girls, which has made her appreciate her success even more.

Taking to Instagram, the Bridgerton star wrote: “This is a picture of me from six years ago when I was a waitress.”

“I remember taking it and joking about how bad my hair looked cos I hadn’t been able to afford to get it done in months.”

“During this time I was so desperate to be acting and unsure that I would ever get to. I was really broke and really disheartened,” she continued.

“Just sharing because I’m so deeply grateful of all the things I’ve been lucky enough to do since this picture was taken.”

“I’m in constant disbelief at the good fortune I’ve had, the people I worked with, and the people I’m about it work with.”

“It’s overwhelming to think back but I’m so grateful to all the kindness and support people have shown me and know I never take a moment of this for granted. Follow ya dreams kids ✨” Nicola added.