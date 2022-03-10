Nicola Coughlan and Colin Farrell among the guest presenters for the 2022 IFTAs

Nicola Coughlan and Colin Farrell are among the guest presenters for the 2022 Irish Film and Television Awards.

Chris Pine, Chris O’Dowd, Roma Downey, Michael Moore, Gabriel Byrne, Liam Cunningham, Fionnula Flanagan, Charlie Cox, Victoria Smurfit and John Connors will also present awards at the show, which takes place on Saturday night (March 12).

Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola will be presenting the IFTA Screen Ireland Rising Star Award, which she won last year.

Irish acting legends Gabriel Byrne and Colin Farrell will present the awards for Director – Film and Supporting Actress – Film respectively, and Charlie Cox will present the Lead Actress – Film Award.

Chris Pine will be announcing the winner of the Best Film Award on the night, and Oscar-winning documentary-maker Michael Moore will present the George Morrison Feature Documentary Award.

CEO of the Irish Film & Television Academy, Áine Moriarty, said of this year’s show: “The Academy is delighted to assemble such an incredible group of screen talent to help celebrate what is very much a golden era for Irish Film & Drama.”

“Many of our international presenters have filmed here and have first-hand experience of the incredible talent that is recognised and rewarded as part of the awards,” she continued.

“We look forward to welcoming them all, alongside this year’s nominees, and of course our wonderful master of ceremonies Deirdre O’Kane.”

The winners of the 2022 IFTAs will be announced at a virtual ceremony hosted by Deirdre O’Kane on Saturday night, with the show airing on Virgin Media One at 8.30pm.