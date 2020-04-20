Nicky Byrne shares heartfelt post – as he wishes his twin boys happy birthday

The Westlife star's sons have turned 13

Nicky Byrne has wished his twin sons a happy birthday in a sweet post.

The Westlife star’s sons Rocco and Jay turned 13 today, and of course, the family had to celebrate while in isolation.

Taking to Instagram, Nicky shared a sweet photo of the boys.

Alongside the post, the presenter wrote how proud he was of his sons.

“Our boys turn into teenagers today!” Nicky said.

“We are so proud of the handsome talented and funny young men they are growing into.”

“Happy Birthday Boys ‘Live your Dreams,'” he added.

View this post on Instagram Teenagers today 😱❤️💫 @roccobyrne1 @jaybyrne2insta A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta) on Apr 19, 2020 at 7:09pm PDT

Nicky’s celeb pals flocked to the comments section to wish the boys a happy birthday.

Virgin Media presenter Lucy Kennedy wrote: “Awe Happy Birthday xxxx”, while footballer Billy Wingrove simply commented: “Happy Birthday lads”.

It comes just hours after Nicky and his family enjoyed an online celebration with his fellow Westlife band mates.

The foursome were celebrating 21 years since they released their debut single Swear It All Over again, and recorded a Zoom video chat to mark the occasion.

