Nicky Byrne reveals how he inspired sister-in-law Cecelia Ahern’s new book

Nicky Byrne has revealed his sister-in-law Cecelia Ahern’s new book was inspired by a random conversation they had.

The popular author released her new novel, Freckles, last week – which explores the idea that you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.

Taking to Instagram, Nicky shared a photo of himself proudly showing off a copy of Freckles, while shaking Cecelia’s hand.

The Westlife star captioned the post: “So a few moons ago I happen to tell my sister in law @official_ceceliaahern this… ‘That you are the average of the five people you spend most time with – so choose carefully’.”

“Her crazy creative mind went into overdrive and she went off and wrote her new book from this random conversation!”

“What a story – genius!” he continued. “Here she is presenting me with my copy! It’s called FRECKLES.”

“Get it, read it because I feel like a really interesting intelligent author helper now and if this becomes a movie I may challenge Spielberg to the best ever at the oscars!”

“Ps – if anyone is struggling for any other ideas just hit me up I’ve got loadsa stuff unused in my brain! 😄😳😉.”

The book’s synopsis reads: “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with. When a stranger utters these words to Allegra Bird, nicknamed Freckles, it turns her highly ordered life upside down.”

“In her current life as a parking warden, she has left her eccentric father and unconventional childhood behind for a bold new life in the city.”

“But a single encounter leads her to ask the question she’s been avoiding for so long: who are the people who made her the way she is? And who are the five people who can shape and determine her future?”

“Just as she once joined the freckles on her skin to mirror the constellations in the night sky, she must once again look for connections.”

“Told in Allegra’s vivid, original voice, moving from Dublin to the fierce Atlantic coast, this is an unforgettable story of human connection, of friendship, and growing into your own skin. Five people. Five stars. Freckle to freckle. Star to star.”