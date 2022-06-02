Nicky Byrne jokes Mark Wahlberg ‘wants to join Westlife’ after hanging out in Dublin

Nicky Byrne has joked Mark Wahlberg “wants to join Westlife”, after bumping into him in Dublin.

The singer hung out with the a-list actor on Wednesday night, as they both attended the launch of Weir & Sons and Patek Philippe’s exclusive new 2022 watch exhibition.

The event was held at Chapter One in the city centre, and the pair caught up over a drink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta)

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nicky shared photos of him and Mark sharing a hug before they posed for a snap together.

Tagging the actor’s brother Donnie, he captioned the post: “Sorry @donniewahlberg he said he wants to join Westlife! 🤷‍♂️☺️|

“Great to see this guy last night 👊🏻,” Nicky added, before tagging @markwahlberg @nkotb @westlife @weirandsons and @patekphilippe.