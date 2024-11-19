Nicky Byrne confronts Louis Walsh over his harsh comments about Ronan Keating: ‘He’s not a p***k’

Nicky Byrne is set to confront Louis Walsh over his harsh comments about Ronan Keating in an upcoming episode of his podcast.

On Tuesday, the Westlife star revealed the music manager is the next guest on his Nicky Byrne HQ Podcast – and its set to be an explosive episode.

In a teaser clip, Nicky brings up Louis branding Boyzone’s Ronan Keating a “p***k” during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

Nicky says: “You very recently called him a prick… and he’s not a prick.”

Louis then replied: “No, I just said it. It wasn’t meant out of badness.”

Referencing his controversial stint on the show, Louis said he was “there for a reason” and that producers wanted him to “say things I shouldn’t say”.

The 71-year-old attracted plenty of headlines during his time on Celebrity Big Brother in March, thanks to his unfiltered comments and opinions on acts he’s represented in the past.

As well as calling Ronan a “p***k”, he also branded his former act Jedward “vile”.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning after he left the Big Brother house, Louis expressed regret over his mean comments.

When asked if he forgot he was being filmed sometimes, he confessed: “A little bit, I wasn’t being malicious about it. I was just kind of telling people what they’re really like.

“You know, I wasn’t being malicious. Nobody is perfect and I have worked with people that I’ve said things about that I kind of regret. I do regret that, especially on national (television) but that’s me. I’m very outspoken.”

Louis also said his outspoken nature was an “Irish thing”.

“We tend to say what we feel,” he explained.

Addressing his comments about Ronan Keating, Louis said: “Ronan and I is a little bit of panto, I loved working with him.

“He was a great worker, he’s very driven, very good and he sacked me… so I don’t say great things about him but I don’t resent him and he’s a good person.”