Nicky Byrne breaks his silence on ‘tough decision’ to leave Dancing with the Stars

Nicky Byrne has addressed his shock departure from Dancing with the Stars.

Earlier today, RTÉ confirmed he wouldn’t be returning to host the next season of the popular programme, as he’s heading on tour with Westlife in 2023.

In a post shared on Instagram, Nicky wrote: “A little news from me. Sadly I will be stepping away from hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ.”

“Westlife are now ten shows into our ‘Wild Dreams’ tour. We had two phenomenal nights at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium followed by a mind blowing show at Wembley Stadium and two absolutely sensational nights at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” he continued.

“This tour continues now taking us around the world including five continents with 60 plus shows up until Summer 2023.”

“So with all this in mind, I have had to make some tough decisions. One of them is my future hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ – a show I have loved hosting from the very beginning.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this show, full of glitz n’ glamour and of course, being a part of everyone’s Sunday night Winter TV viewing. It’s been a brilliant five seasons since we launched in 2017, working with the best crew in the world.”

“I have smiled and laughed my way through those 59 shows to date and what a journey it’s been. I take away the greatest memories,” Nicky wrote.

“Thank you Amanda and Jennifer and of course Lottie for stepping in. Thank you RTÉ. Thank you to the amazing team in ShinAwil. Thank you to Loraine, Brian, Arthur and Julian and all of the professional dancers. Thank you to the crew of hundreds who made all of those shows special.”

Nicky concluded his post by writing: “I wish whoever takes over from me the absolute best. Just don’t fall down that stairs at the start of the show!! You’ll have an absolute blast.”

RTÉ will announce a new co-host for Jennifer Zamparelli in the coming weeks.