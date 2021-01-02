Nicki Minaj shares first photos of her baby son

The rapper welcomed her first child at the end of September

Nicki Minaj has shared the first photos of her baby son on Instagram.

The 38-year-old welcomed her first child at the end of September, but chose not to share photos of her baby boy until now.

Taking to Instagram today, the rapper posted multiple snaps of her adorable son, and wrote: “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama.”

“Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me.”

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on,” she continued.

“Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty announced the birth of their son in October, following weeks of speculation.

In a post shared on Instagram, the new mother shared sweet messages she received from her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé.

She wrote: “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me.”

“I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Announcing her pregnancy in July, Nicki shared a series of photos on Instagram cradling her baby bump.

She captioned one of the posts: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”