Nicki Minaj pays tribute to her father after his tragic death: ‘I miss you so much’

Nicki Minaj has paid tribute to her father after his tragic death.

Robert Maraj, 64, was killed while he was walking along a road in New York’s Long Island in February, after he was hit by a car in an alleged hit-and-run accident.

Taking to Instagram on what would have been her father’s birthday on Sunday, Nicki wrote: “Happy Birthday Daddy. Miss u so much. So much. So so much. Rest In Peace. Oh my God. 🙏🏽”

The rapper recently broke her silence on her father’s tragic death by sharing an emotional letter on her website.

She wrote: “Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone.”

“Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Just days after Robert was killed, a 70-year-old man was arrested in relation to the death, and is facing charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence.

Stephen Fitzpatrick from Nassau County Police said: “[The man arrested] was absolutely aware of what happened.”

“He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialling 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secluded the vehicle. He’s well aware of what he did.”

Police said the man got out of his car after hitting Robert, stood over him and asked if he was okay, before walking back to his car and fleeing the scene.

They said he then attempted to conceal his car by parking it in a detached garage at his home.

