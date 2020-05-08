Nicki Minaj fuels rumours she’s expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty

The rapper has been vocal about wanting to start a family

Nicki Minaj fuels rumours she’s expecting her first child with husband Kenneth...

Nicki Minaj has fuelled rumours she’s expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

The rapper raised eyebrows by replying to some fans blatant questions about pregnancy on Twitter last night.

One fan asked Nicki: “Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?”

The 37-year-old replied: “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop.”

Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo https://t.co/NLxdgw01fD — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

“Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo,” she added.

Another fan then asked: “Can you post a baby bump pic Queen?”

The Tobago-born rapper replied: “Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet.”

Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet 🥰☺️😘 https://t.co/E5bf12pAek — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

The news comes after Nicki married her beau Kenneth Petty last year, after announcing her plans to retire and start a family.

Nicki’s relationship with Kenneth has caused a lot of controversy since they first went public with their romance in December 2018.

The 40-year-old is a registered sex offender in New York, and was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in April 1995.

According to reports, Kenneth served four years in prison, and he also served 10 months in prison back in 2006 – after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

