Nicki Minaj fuels rumours she’s expecting her first child

Fans are convinced the rapper is pregnant

Nicki Minaj has fuelled rumours she’s expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

The 37-year-old shared a topless snap of herself to promote her new Trollz music video, and fans think she’s concealing a baby bump in the photo.

Nicki donned the outfit in the music video for her new song Trollz, with controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine – who is currently under house arrest.

The news comes just weeks after Nicki raised eyebrows by replying to some fans blatant questions about pregnancy on Twitter.

One fan asked Nicki: “Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?”

The rapper replied: “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

Another fan then asked: “Can you post a baby bump pic Queen?”

The Tobago-born rapper then replied: “Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet.”

Nicki married her beau Kenneth Petty last year, after announcing her plans to retire and start a family.

Nicki’s relationship with Kenneth has caused a lot of controversy since they first went public with their romance in December 2018.

The 40-year-old is a registered sex offender in New York, and was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in April 1995.

According to reports, Kenneth served four years in prison, and he also served 10 months in prison back in 2006 – after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.