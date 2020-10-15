Nicki Minaj confirms the birth of her baby boy: ‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’

The rapper announced her pregnancy back in July

Nicki Minaj confirms the birth of her baby boy: ‘I am so...

Nicki Minaj has confirmed the birth of her first child, welcoming a baby boy with her husband Kenneth Petty.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that she welcomed the newborn – but the rapper had remained silent on the birth until now.

Taking to Instagram today, Nicki shared a series of messages from some famous friends, including Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé, who congratulated her on welcoming the newborn.

She wrote: “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me.”

“I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. 🥳🧸🎁🎈,” she added.

Announcing her pregnancy in July, Nicki shared a series of photos to Instagram cradling her baby bump.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. ” she captioned one of the photos.

In another she simply wrote: “#Preggers ”