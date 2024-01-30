Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘feud’ explained

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘feud’ has taken the internet by storm this week, but what kicked off their very public spat?

While the pair were friends in the past and famously collaborated on a remix of Megan’s hit song Hot Girl Summer in 2019, the rappers are now at war with one another.

Amid the release of their respective diss tracks ‘Big Foot’ and ‘Hiss’, we’ve taken a deep dive into the drama between Nicki and Megan.

Fans have speculated things went downhill between them when Megan collaborated with Cardi B on the song of the summer ‘WAP’ in August 2020.

Nicki and Cardi’s feud has been well publicised, and the pair even got into a physical altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018.

By the end of 2020, rumours started swirling about Megan distancing herself from Nicki.

Then in January 2021, Nicki unfollowed Megan on Instagram, fuelling rumours of a fallout.

That same year, Nicki was accused of taking a swipe at Megan in her song ‘Seeing Green’.

In the song, she raps, “One Margarita pizza with Parmesan and garlic. These b***hes thirsty; I can see why they alcoholics,” which fans believe was about Megan.

Fast forward to September 2022, Nicki appeared to make several references to a female rapper she felt she had championed, then felt let down or betrayed by, on her Queen Radio show.

The 41-year-old proceeded to detail an alleged conversation with someone who tried to get her to drink while she was pregnant.

“Imagine telling someone you didn’t want to drink because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant. Because you were actively having a baby,” she said at the time. “Imagine if that person said, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic.’”

“Imagine posting photos that you are pregnant and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations. But then when you post that Beyoncé sent you flowers congratulating you, the person then tried to send you flowers thinking that, ‘Oh, I can use this opportunity,’ as she does everyone else.

‘She’ll post the flowers.’ I didn’t even let them s***s in muthaf****in’ house.”

When a fan relayed Nicki’s comments to Megan on X, formerly known as Twitter, she responded: “LIE.”

Cut to March 2023, Nicki dropped her track ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’, in which she appeared to take a number of swipes at Megan.

In the song, Nicki appeared to reference Megan’s Super Bowl commercial for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos by rapping: “Dorito b***hes mad that they not chose.”

She also spat, “That .40 cal a make ’em dance like a go-go,” which fans believe was a nod to Tory Lanez shooting Megan in the foot in an incident in July 2020.

According to reports, Lanez shouted, “Dance, b***h!” when he shot at her.

The rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison over the incident last year.

Last Friday, January 26th, Megan reignited her feud with Nicki by releasing her new single ‘Hiss’.

The 28-year-old starts the track by saying she wants to “get this s*** off my chest and lay it to rest.”

She goes on to rap: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

Megan’s Law is the name for a federal law in the United States requiring law enforcement authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders.

Fans believe this is a blatant dig at Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender.

He was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in April 1995 for an assault the previous year of a then-16-year-old girl.

Just hours after the release of ‘Hiss’, Nicki responded by previewing a diss track against Megan on Instagram Live.

On Monday, January 29th, she released the song in full on streaming platforms.

In the song, Nicki appears to reference Megan’s height (5 ft 10), and the fact that she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.

She raps: “Bad b*** she like six foot, I call her, ‘Big Foot’ / The b**** fell off, I said, Get up on your good foot.”

The song’s lyrics also include, “Lying on your dead momma,” which fans believe is a reference to Megan’s mother, Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 of a brain tumour.

Megan is yet to respond to Nicki’s latest diss track against her.