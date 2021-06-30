Nick Grimshaw quits BBC Radio 1 after 14 years

"I have truly had the time of my life..."

Nick Grimshaw has quit BBC Radio 1 after 14 years at the station.

The popular presenter, who joined Radio 1 in September 2007, will be replaced by Jordan North and Vick Hope during the Drivetime slot.

Confirming the news on Wednesday, Nick wrote on Instagram: “So some news…. I have decided that after 14 years on air it’s time for me to leave Radio 1.”

“I have truly had the time of my life – my childhood dream of working here was everything i’d imagined and somehow even more.”

“But I’ve done all the things I set out to do, from Sunday nights with Annie, to Weekend Breakfast, the 10pm Evening Show breaking new bands, to the wild ride of The Breakfast Show and now Drive….so at the grand old age of 36 I’ve decided that it’s time to move on.”

Nick continued: “Radio 1 has been a HUGE chunk of my life, one that i am massively proud of and grateful for, I have had the time of my life. I want to thank you, the R1 listeners for joining me on this journey.”

“Thank you for being a massive part of my life and sharing your lives with me on the radio every day. I grew up wanting to connect with people, to feel accepted and you accepted me as part of your daily life and for that I will be eternally grateful.”

“Thank you for providing endless hilarity, passion and an unquenchable eagerness to ‘avvvvv it!”

“These past 14 years on air have been more than a job, I have met people who have had a profound effect on my life, who have changed my life, who have become my best friends,” he wrote.

“I’ve played songs that stopped me in my tracks and had moments together with the R1 family & listeners that I will never, ever forget. So thank you.”

“When I was about 12 my Dad brought me to London and I made him take me to Radio 1 where I peered through the windows and said ‘i’ll work there one day’ and after 10 years of trying hard to make it happen I did.”

“Thank you to my Dad for taking me to see my dream in real life and my family for endlessly encouraging me to make it happen. It was a life long dream to be here and now it’s time to make some other dreams come true,” he added.

Jordan and Vick will start presenting the Drivetime slot on Monday, 6 September 2021.