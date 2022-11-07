Nick Carter pens emotional tribute to his brother Aaron Carter after his death: ‘My heart is broken’

Nick Carter has penned an emotional tribute to his brother Aaron Carter, after his tragic death.

The 34-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.

According to TMZ, law enforcement dispatched to the premises at around 11am, after receiving a 911 call that a male had “drowned in the bathtub”.

Backstreet Boys star Nick, who is Aaron’s older brother, took to Twitter on Sunday to break his silence on the sad news.

Alongside a series of photos of him and Aaron, Nick wrote: “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

Nick’s bandmates also paid tribute to Aaron at a Backstreet Boys’ concert at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday.

Photos of Aaron were shown on the big screen during a performance of the boy band’s latest single ‘No Place’, which Kevin Richardson explained “is very special to us because that song is about family.”

While standing beside an emotional Nick, he told the crowd: “Everybody in here, we all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows and ups and downs—we thank you for being with the Backstreet family for 29 years, for all the love.”

“Tonight we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts. Because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him.”

