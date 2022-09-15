Nick Cannon welcomes surprise ninth child as he awaits the birth of babies No.10 and 11

Nick Cannon has welcomed a surprise ninth child, as he awaits the arrival of babies No.10 and 11.

The actor shocked his fans when he took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the birth of his first child with model LaNisha Cole.

He wrote: “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and [LaNisha] the privilege of hosting an angel here on Earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

“In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilisation who are truly aligned with out purpose here in this dimension,” Nick continued.

“We all learn so much from these angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue.”

“And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says… I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be.”

“Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

The actor continued: “As we all know, I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious mothers of my children.”

“[LaNisha] is one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted.”

“As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of spiritual warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us peace that surpasses all understanding.”

Nick is expecting his tenth child, who is due in October, with Abby De La Rosa.

The couple are already parents to twin Zion and Zillion, whom they welcomed on June 14, 2014.

Nick is the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with singer Mariah Carey.

The former couple were married from 2008 to 2016, and welcomed their children on April 30, 2011.

After his divorce from Mariah, Nick had an on-again-off-again relationship with model Brittany Bell.

Nick and Brittany welcomed their son Golden on February 21, 2017, and their daughter Powerful Queen on December 28, 2020, and recently announced they were expecting their third child together.

Nick and Abby welcomed their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir on June 14, 2021, and their third child together is due in October.

A little over a week after Zion and Zillion were born, Nick welcomed a baby boy named Zen to the world with model Alyssa Scott on June 23, 2021.

Sadly, Zen passed away December that same year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Nick’s eighth child, and first with model Bre was born last month.