Nick Cannon welcomes his twelfth child

Nick Cannon has welcomed his twelfth child.

The TV personality welcomed a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon with model Alyssa Scott, one year after the tragic death of their son Zen.

Their baby son sadly died in December 2021 at less than six months old, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Alyssa announced the birth of their daughter via Instagram on Thursday.

Sharing a sweet video, which honoured their late son Zen, she wrote: “December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️.”

“Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday.”

“I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face.”

“I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine,” Alyssa continued.

“My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍.”

Nick has welcomed five children in 2022.

In July, the TV personality announced the birth of his eight child, which is his first with model Bre Tiesi.

In September, Nick shocked fans by announcing the birth of his surprise ninth child, which is his first with model LaNisha Cole.

The Masked Singer presenter announced the birth of his tenth child, which is his third with model Brittany Bell, in October.

The pair, who welcomed a daughter named Rise Messiah, are also parents to their son Golden, who was born on February 21, 2017, and their daughter Powerful Queen, who was born on December 28, 2020.

Finally, in November, he welcomed his eleventh child, which is his third with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick and Abby, who welcomed a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin in November, also share one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion.

Nick also shares a set of twins with Mariah Carey — 11-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.

The former couple were married from 2008 to 2016, and welcomed their children on April 30, 2011.

