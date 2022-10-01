Nick Cannon welcomes his tenth child

Nick Cannon has welcomed his tenth child.

On Friday, the actor announced the birth of his third child with model Brittany Bell.

Their daughter Rise Messiah Cannon was born on September 23.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Nick wrote: “Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank Gid and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps.”

“He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly, he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life.”

“I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need. [Brittany] has been the rock and foundation of my fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general.”

“For our third child, she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay!”

Nick continued: “As you can see in the video, a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it! Probably the most difficult labour and delivery I have ever witnessed!”

“48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON ❤️🙏🏾. Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our incredible family!”

Nick is expecting his eleventh child, who is due this month, with Abby De La Rosa. The couple are already parents to twin Zion and Zillion, whom they welcomed on June 14, 2014. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) Nick is the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with singer Mariah Carey. The former couple were married from 2008 to 2016, and welcomed their children on April 30, 2011. After his divorce from Mariah, Nick had an on-again-off-again relationship with model Brittany. Nick and Brittany welcomed their son Golden on February 21, 2017, and their daughter Powerful Queen on December 28, 2020, and have now welcomed Rise Messiah. A little over a week after Zion and Zillion were born, Nick welcomed a baby boy named Zen to the world with model Alyssa Scott on June 23, 2021. Sadly, Zen passed away December that same year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. Nick’s eighth child, and first with model Bre was born last month. He recently welcomed a surprise ninth child named Onyx Ice Cole with model LaNisha Cole.