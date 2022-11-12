Nick Cannon welcomes his eleventh child as he awaits the birth of baby No.12

Nick Cannon has welcomed his eleventh child as he awaits the birth of baby No.12.

The TV presenter announced the news via Instagram on Saturday.

Alongside a video of himself, Abby De La Rosa and their newborn, he wrote: “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!”

“Mommy [Abby] you make it ALL look so easy and effortless, but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.”

“Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive.”

“Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough!”

“You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

Beautiful Zeppelin is Nick and Abby’s third child.

The pair are already parents to twins Zion and Zillion, whom they welcomed on June 14, 2014.

Earlier this month, the TV presenter confirmed he is set to have another baby with Alyssa Scott, who announced the news by posting photos from their nude maternity shoot on Instagram.

The news of Alyssa’s pregnancy comes 10 months after the tragic death of the pair’s first son Zen.

Their baby son sadly died in December 2021 at less than six months old, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Nick is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with singer Mariah Carey.

The former couple were married from 2008 to 2016, and welcomed their children on April 30, 2011.

After his divorce from Mariah, Nick had an on-again-off-again relationship with model Brittany Bell.

Nick and Brittany welcomed their son Golden on February 21, 2017, their daughter Powerful Queen on December 28, 2020, and their daughter Rise Messiah on September 23, 2022.

The TV presenter welcomed his first child with model Bre Tiesi back in August, and his first child with model LaNisha Cole the following month.