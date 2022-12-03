Nick Cannon rushed to hospital: ‘I promised myself I would never be back at this place again’

Nick Cannon has revealed he was rushed to hospital with pneumonia.

Ten years ago, the TV presenter was diagnosed with lupus, which is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation affecting a person’s lungs, heart, brain, blood cells, kidneys, skin and joints.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor shared a snap of himself in a hospital bed and wrote: “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

“I promised myself I would never be back at this place again,” Nick continued. “But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.”

“Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever…”

“It’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room.”

“Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.”

Last month, Nick welcomed his eleventh child, which was his third with Abby De La Rosa.

The pair are already parents to twins Zion and Zillion, whom they welcomed on June 14, 2014.

Earlier in the month, the TV presenter confirmed he is set to have another baby with Alyssa Scott, who announced the news by posting photos from their nude maternity shoot on Instagram.

The news of Alyssa’s pregnancy comes 10 months after the tragic death of the pair’s first son Zen.

Their baby son sadly died in December 2021 at less than six months old, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Nick is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with singer Mariah Carey.

The former couple were married from 2008 to 2016, and welcomed their children on April 30, 2011.

After his divorce from Mariah, Nick had an on-again-off-again relationship with model Brittany Bell.

Nick and Brittany welcomed their son Golden on February 21, 2017, their daughter Powerful Queen on December 28, 2020, and their daughter Rise Messiah on September 23, 2022.

The TV presenter welcomed his first child with model Bre Tiesi back in August, and his first child with model LaNisha Cole the following month.