Nick Cannon confirms he’s expecting his 11th child

Nick Cannon has confirmed he’s expecting his 11th child.

The TV presenter is set to have another baby with Alyssa Scott, who announced the news by posting photos from their nude maternity shoot on Instagram.

The photos show the pair in the bath together, as the pregnant model shows off her growing baby bump.

The 29-year-old captioned the post: “A MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍.”

The news comes 10 months after the tragic death of the pair’s first son Zen.

Their baby son sadly died in December 2021 at less than six months old, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Alyssa, who is also mother to her 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship, announced she was pregnant last month, but did not share Nick’s paternity at the time.

The TV host is currently expecting a baby with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he also shares one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion.

Nick has seven more children with four other women, including another set of twins with Mariah Carey — 11-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.

The former couple were married from 2008 to 2016, and welcomed their children on April 30, 2011.

After his divorce from Mariah, Nick had an on-again-off-again relationship with model Brittany Bell.

Nick and Brittany welcomed their son Golden on February 21, 2017, their daughter Powerful Queen on December 28, 2020, and another daughter named Rise Messiah in September.

A little over a week after Zion and Zillion were born, Nick welcomed a baby boy named Zen to the world with Alyssa on June 23, 2021.

Sadly, Zen passed away just five months later after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Nick is also the father of 4-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, and 1-month-old daughter Onyx with Lanisha Cole.