Nick and Aaron Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean Carter has died at the age of 41

Nick and Aaron Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean Carter has sadly passed away at the age of 41.

Bobbie Jean appeared on the family’s E! reality TV show, House of Carters, where she featured in eight episodes.

Her brother’s were known for their singing careers, with Nick being a part of The Backstreet Boys.

Nick and Aaron Carter’s sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, has passed away at 41. pic.twitter.com/1P0P3SqKHF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 23, 2023

The exact circumstances of her death are unclear, however TMZ has reported that she passed away on Saturday morning in Florida.

Bobbie Jean’s mother, Jane Carter told the publication: “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

“When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

She continued: “However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater.”

“So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Bobbie Jean served as Aaron’s wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during his tours back in the early noughties.

She has since stayed out of the spotlight.

Nick and Aaron Carter’s sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, has passed away at the age of 41. pic.twitter.com/hh0m7d1nHr — Juice Pop (@TheJuicePop) December 23, 2023

The outlet reported that the postars’ sister suffered with addiction issues and had numerous legal troubles, with arrests document as recently as this year.

This loss comes after the tragic death of Aaron who died after being died after becoming “incapacitated” and “submerged underwater”.

Aaron was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on November 5 2022.

The late 34-year-old’s death was ruled an accident by the coroner.