Niamh de Brún reveals she’s expecting her first child with TJ Reid

Influencer Niamh de Brún has announced she is expecting her first child with husband TJ Reid.

The social media star and the Kilkenny hurler married in a lavish ceremony at Limerick’s Adare Manor in November 2021.

Taking to Instagram the blonde shared a sweet photo of TJ holding her growing baby bump. “You + me = 3,” she wrote. “Feeling incredibly blessed,” she added.

The couple tied the knot a year after originally planned, due to the Covid pandemic.

The pair had been due to say “I do” in December 2020 but later the wedding was postponed twice.

The couple have been dating for 8 years.