Niall Horan reportedly slid into this Love Island star’s DMs

Niall Horan reportedly slid into Arabella Chi’s DMs – after her most recent split.

The Mullingar native allegedly messaged the 29-year-old a week after her split from fellow Love Island contestant Wes Nelson.

Niall apparently reached out to Arabella on Instagram in April after he first messaged her when she left the villa last July.

“Arabella was hugely flattered by Niall’s advances – if the timing was right things could have gone differently,” a source told the MailOnline.

“She had only just started dating Wes when Niall first contacted her last year and she was honest with him about that.”

“Arabella doesn’t want to get involved with him or anyone else at the moment as her breakup from Wes is still fresh.”

The insider stated that Niall is keen on the model.

“Niall has clearly been interested in Arabella for a long time now and waited until she was single again to approach her,” the source reported.

“But she’s hoping they can be friends and even meet up once the lockdown is over, as it would still be good to catch-up in person.”

Arabella and Wes ended their relationship last month after 9 months together.

The social media influencer lasted 8 days in the villa before being voted out by her fellow contestants.

