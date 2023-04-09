Niall Horan shares rare insight into his relationship with Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan has shared a rare insight into his relationship with Amelia Woolley.

The Irish singer has been dating the English beauty since May 2020, but the couple have kept their romance out of the limelight.

Ahead of the release of his new album The Show, the former One Direction star revealed the song ‘You Could Start a Cult’ was inspired by a time spent with his girlfriend.

He told NME: “I watch a lot of true crime with my girlfriend, It’s a lot of that kind of thing, and I just wrote it down one night when we were watching something, because it’s a big thought.”

“I thought it was funny initially: you could literally start a cult, and I’d follow you into the fire. It started as a joke and became this really sweet song, it is funny.” Amelia is from Birmingham but based in London, and works as a commercial assistant for luxury shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood.

Back in 2021, Niall brought Amelia to his hometown of Mullingar to spend Christmas with his family.

Before meeting Amelia, Niall was in a relationship with American singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld – but the pair split at the end of 2018.