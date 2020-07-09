Niall Horan ‘secretly dating’ new woman – after growing close during lockdown

The singer has been single ever since he split from Hailee Steinfeld

Niall Horan has been secretly dating designer shoe buyer Amelia Woolley over the past two months.

According to MailOnline, the 26-year-old singer met Amelia in London, but the 23-year-old is originally from Birmingham.

A source said: “Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her.”

Fuelling rumours that they’re dating, Amelia shared a photo of her and Niall enjoying a glass of wine at his London apartment on Snapchat over the weekend.

The source continued: “Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months. He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on – and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal.”

“They met in London as Amelia works for shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood and moved to Kensington for her job.”

“Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased,” the insider added.

Niall has been single ever since he split from actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld at the end of 2018.

Goss.ie were first to report their split, after the 1D star was spotted on celebrity dating app Raya.

Following his split from Hailee, Niall was linked to Selena Gomez, but both stars later insisted that they’re just friends.

Back in April, Niall also slid into the DMs of former Love Island star Arabella Chi, but the model rejected his advances.

The 29-year-old confirmed the news during an interview, and said: “Normally I love an Irish accent but Niall just isn’t my type and I am 5ft 10. He came across as a complete gentleman. But when it comes to love he’s not for me.”