Niall Horan reveals why he ‘hates’ Jamie Dornan

Niall Horan has hilariously revealed why he “hates” fellow Irish man Jamie Dornan.

The singer has been friends with the Fifty Shades actor for years, and the pair are regularly spotted hanging out together.

Despite their close friendship, the former 1D star has a bone to pick with Jamie.

Speaking on 98FM’s Big Breakfast with Brendan and Rebecca, Niall was asked to share what “annoys” him about Jamie.

The Mullingar native replied: “He’s too handsome, that’s the first one, he’s too good looking.”

“The man eats what he wants, drinks what he wants, I don’t know where his genetics are from…”

“He does whatever he wants, he goes to the gym three or four times a week like every other person, and he just happens to be ripped to shreds and I hate him,” Niall joked.

“But that’s what I tell him too, it’s disgusting behaviour what he’s at.”

As we mentioned before, Niall and Jamie are close pals, and just last year they rubbed shoulders with a host of fellow celebrities at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Co. Limerick.

Jamie and Niall were snapped chatting and laughing with Hollywood legend Bill Murray at the event, as they enjoyed a round of golf.

📸| Niall Horan junto a Bill Murray y Jamie Dornan en JP McManus Pro-Am ©️ independentie pic.twitter.com/rWMNhbC4UJ — Niall Projects (@niallhprojects) July 4, 2022

Westlife bandmates Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan were also spotted at the Pro-Am, alongside top golfers including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Leona Maguire, Shane Lowry, and former Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley.

The internationally recognised Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990.

All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries.