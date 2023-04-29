Niall Horan reveals who he wants to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

Niall Horan has revealed who he wants to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

The popular presenter announced his departure from RTÉ’s flagship programme in March, after 14 years at the helm.

A host of well-known faces have been linked to the coveted presenting gig, while others have taken their name out of the mix.

Speaking to 98FM, Niall revealed who he would want to see take over The Late Late Show.

The Mullingar native told Rebecca Shekleton and Brendan O’Loughlin: “I’m hearing rumours of… Claire [Byrne]?”

“That’s not a bad shout to be fair. Or my mother.”

Niall joked: “You get the obituaries there on Friday night, you get all the gossip around the town… if anyone wants to know what’s going on in Mullingar. She’d be very good at it.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Oliver Callan has emerged as a major new contender in the race to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

While Claire is currently the favourite to take over the hosting role, RTÉ insiders believe bosses need to “take a risk and go for something new and radical”.

A source told The Irish Sun: “If Claire Byrne has any sense she will turn down The Late Late Show because it’s all about decline now.”

“And if RTE are serious about ­trying to turn around, they need to take a risk and go for something new and radical, then the host they need is Oliver Callan.”

“With Claire Byrne you know exactly what you’re going to get someone who is competent and ­professional but not much craic,” the source continued.

“Whereas Oliver Callan could kick off the Late Late Show each Friday night with a genius monologue ­mimicking Trump, Leo Varadkar or Mary Lou.”

“The whole country would be waiting to see who Oliver was going to send up. There’s an element of craic with Oliver but you could also trust him on a live TV show in a way you couldn’t with others.”

“Oliver is a serious news hound and can quickly absorb a load of information very quickly which comes from his days as a news anchor at Today FM. Oliver writes a very sharp newspaper column, and so politicians or popstars would expect a good grilling.”

The insider added: “All the big US chat shows are hosted by comedians. Oliver would be perfect to do that on Irish TV.”

It’s understood the new host of The Late Late Show won’t be announced until RTÉ’s new Director General Kevin Bakhurst takes over in the summer.

Last month, Goss.ie revealed the frontrunners for the Late Late Show job – including Claire Byrne, Brendan O’Connor, Tommy Tiernan, Donie O’Sullivan and Jennifer Zamparelli.

