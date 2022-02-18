Niall Horan pulls out of TV appearance after being struck down by mystery illness

Niall Horan has pulled out of his scheduled appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night, after becoming “extremely ill” onboard a flight on Thursday.

The former One Direction star was supposed to join host Ryan Tubridy virtually to pay tribute to golfer Leona Maguire on tonight’s show.

But less than three hours before the show went live, the programme announced he would no longer appear on the show as he’s “very poorly”.

The Late Late Show tweeted: “We’re deva! 🥺 Unfortunately @NiallOfficial won’t be able to make tonight’s show 💔 Get well & see you soon Niall.”

They added a statement from his rep which said: “He’s very poorly & is so disappointed that he couldn’t be on the #LateLate tonight.”

“However he is very proud of @leona_maguire and all that she has achieved!!”

We’re deva! 🥺 Unfortunately @NiallOfficial won’t be able to make tonight’s show 💔 “He’s very poorly & is so disappointed that he couldn’t be on the #LateLate tonight. However he is very proud of @leona_maguire and all that she has achieved!!” Get well & see you soon Niall 💚 pic.twitter.com/9vJPMWCMTc — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 18, 2022

The news comes just hours after Niall publicly thanked airline staff for taking care of him, after he became “extremely ill” onboard a flight.

The 28-year-old tweeted: “Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me.”

The airline’s official Twitter account replied: “Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We’ll be sure to pass on your thanks to them.”

thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. ❤️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 17, 2022