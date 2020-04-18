Niall Horan praised for donating huge sum to Irish charity amid the coronavirus pandemic

Niall Horan has been praised for donating €100k to Irish charity ALONE.

The charity, which supports elderly people, needs donations now more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlighting Niall’s incredible generosity on Twitter, RTÉ 2fm host Eoghan McDermott tweeted: “Huge admiration and respect to @NiallOfficial for donating €100,000 to @ALONE_IRELAND to help them look after some of our most vulnerable people during this insanity.”

“Having already helped the ISPCC to raise nearly €800,000, he’s really shown his true colours at this time x.”

Huge admiration and respect to @NiallOfficial for donating €100,000 to @ALONE_IRELAND to help them look after some of our most vulnerable people during this insanity. Having already helped the ISPCC to raise nearly €800,000, he’s really shown his true colours at this time x pic.twitter.com/vyWCQLQBQX — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) April 18, 2020

Speaking about his donation, Niall said: “Through interactions with the Irish government and HSE about critical and immediate support that Ireland needed, I found out that ALONE was a charity doing fantastic work looking after older people all over the country.”

“With greater support they will be able to reach so many more, always a priority but especially during his unprecedented crisis. It’s a real pleasure to help such a great cause.”

Niall had already helped raise a serious amount of money for the ISPCC and Childline.

Wow!!!@NiallOfficial has just announced we have raised €789,000 over the last 2 weeks for @ISPCCChildline 😍😍😍😍 Thank you all for donating 👏 #NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER — RTÉ 2FM Stay at 🏡 (@RTE2fm) April 9, 2020

The Mullingar native and a host of major Irish artists, including Hozier and Dermot Kennedy, performed their own little set on Instagram Live earlier this month, as part of a two-week event in association with the ISPCC and RTÉ 2fm.

Encouraging viewers to donate, everyone involved managed to raise almost €800k for the charity.