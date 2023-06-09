Niall Horan makes heartbreaking confession about One Direction fame

Niall Horan has admitted he was “afraid” to go out after being “chased” by fans during his time in One Direction.

The Irish singer shot to fame alongside his bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik when 1D was formed on The X Factor back in 2010.

They went on to become the biggest boyband in the world, before they announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

During a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the 29-year-old candidly discussed his time in the band.

Niall said: “I loved touring, but it was f****** crazy. We’d go to countries and never see a second of it – it was hotel, venue, plane, same again.

“We couldn’t get out the (hotel) door. If you went out in the car, you’d be seen and chased (by fans).

“I understand why it was going on, but it gave me a thing where, when I came back to London, I would be afraid to go out. There was a period where I actually couldn’t.”

During the interview, Niall also discussed the assumption that all famous people know each other, and insisted he only has “two really good [industry] friends”.

“People have this idea that all famous people are friends. But you’re not friends with everyone in your office, are you?” he explained.

“I remember seeing Channing Tatum on a plane. I’d never met the guy in real life, but he waved. We were laughing later.”

“He was like, ‘I felt like I had to do the token ‘celebrity to celebrity’ kind of moment.’”

One of Niall’s closest industry friends has to be Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, who he branded a “diamond geezer”.

“There’s not a bad bone in his body. He’s a solid friend, and he also happens to be one of the funniest f****** you’ve ever met in your life.”

“We’re in a lot of WhatsApp groups together.”

Lewis recently announced he was taking a break from touring, amid concerns for his health.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.