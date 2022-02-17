Niall Horan leads the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

The lineup for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of special guests on Friday night’s show, including former One Direction star Niall Horan.

Niall will be on the show to pay tribute to Irish golfer Leona Maguire, who is signed to his golf management company Modest! Golf.

Leona, who recently became the first Irish winner in LGPA history with a three-shot win in Florida, will also be on the show to chat about her incredible career in golf.

Bestselling author Marian Keyes will join Ryan as she reflects on her incredible career over the last three decades, and she will be joined by a special audience of family and friends.

Also on the show, Eleanor McEvoy will perform ‘South Anne Street’ from her new album ‘Gimme Some Wine’.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One this Friday, February 18th at 9:35pm.