Niall Horan lands major role on popular TV show

Niall Horan has been confirmed as a coach for the upcoming season of The Voice US.

The Mullingar native will join Kelly Clarkson, Chance The Rapper and Blake Shelton on the 23rd season of the popular show, which airs on NBC.

The news was shared via the show’s official Instagram page on Tuesday, as they wrote: “see you in 2023 @niallhoran @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @chancetherapper.”

Reacting to the news, one fan commented: “AHHHHH NIALL IS GONNA BE AMAZING 😭😭”

Another wrote: “I’M SOOO EXCITED TO SEE NIALL ON *THE VOICE* ❤️❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹”, while a third penned: “FINALLY U GOT NIALL ON THE SHOW🥳🥳🥳”

The current coaches on The Voice US are Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.