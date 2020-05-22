The band were rumoured to reunite ahead of their 10-year anniversary this July

Niall Horan has some devastating news for One Direction fans

Niall Horan has denied rumours One Direction are getting back together.

Rumours were rife that the bandmates were set to reunite ahead of their 10-year anniversary this July, but sadly that’s not on the agenda.

Niall addressed the rumours during his appearance on Jamie Redknapp’s show, Redknapp’s Home Fixture.

“We’ve got to chat reunions because everyone wants to know, because if it happens, it’s going to make lockdown worthwhile, it will cheer up the whole nation,” Jamie joked.

Niall then replied: “There was a bit of talk about it because in July it’s ten years since the band got together, so everyone was waiting to see if anything was going to happen…”

“We’ve been chatting about it, little bits and pieces that we can do, but nothing in terms of getting the band back together, so for now, no.”

Rumours about a reunion started swirling back in March, when bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson re-followed ex member Zayn Malik.

Zayn famously quit the band back in 2015, and severed ties with all four of his bandmates.

One year later, One Direction went on “hiatus”, and all members have since launched their own solo careers.

Business woman, model and influencer Holly Carpenter is this week’s guest on #GossChats.

The Dublin star talks everything from dating during lockdown, re-discovering herself during the pandemic, and how she deals with online trolling.

#GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.