Niall Horan has hilarious reaction to Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles’ kiss at the 2023 BRIT Awards

Niall Horan had a hilarious reaction to Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles’ kiss at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

After winning one of his four BRIT Awards last Saturday night, the former One Direction star bumped into the Scottish singer on his way back to his seat.

In a video posted on social media, Lewis can be seen grabbing Harry’s face and kissing him on the lips, before pulling him in for a long hug.

Referencing the kiss during one of his recent gigs, Lewis told the crowd: “I got a text from Niall Horan.”

“This was after the whole Harry incident. And Niall text me – so I’ve kissed Harry at around, I don’t know, 11.08pm on Saturday night – and on Sunday afternoon at five o’clock I get a text from Niall Horan that says nothing but the word ‘b***h’.”

The Scotsman continued: “So I says, ‘what’s up?’ And he said, again just one word, ‘cheat’, and then that’s it. I haven’t heard from him since.”

“He’s always going to be my number one,” Lewis assured fans.

Lewis continued: “I’m going to find you Liam Payne. You’re next, baby.”

When asked whether Harry or Niall were a better kisser, the Forget Me singer replied: “I will never answer that question.”

Both Harry and Lewis performed at the star-studded BRIT Awards ceremony last Saturday night, which was hosted by Mo Gilligan.

The former One Direction star opened the show with an incredible performance of his hit song As It Was, while Lewis sang a stunning rendition of his popular single Forget Me.

On the night, Harry took home awards for Album of the Year for Harry’s House; Song of the Year for As It Was; Best Pop/R&B Act; as well as Artist Of The Year.

He also thanked his former One Direction bandmates, which was met by huge cheers from the crowd.

In his acceptance speech, Harry said: “I want to thank my family for being the most supportive, understand family I could have ever asked for. I want to thank my mum for singing me up for X Factor, I wouldn’t be here without you.”

“I want to thank Niall [Horan], Louis [Tomlinson], Liam [Payne] and Zayn [Malik] because I wouldn’t be here without you either.”