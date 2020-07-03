Niall Horan finally addresses the controversy surrounding his appearance on The Den

The singer has reassured fans that he was in on the joke

Niall Horan has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his appearance on The Den.

Last Friday, the Irish singer appeared on a revival of The Den as part of RTÉ Does Comic Relief.

But after a clip of the sketch was shared on Twitter, Niall’s US fans slammed Dustin The Turkey for “disrespecting” him – as the puppet jokingly said he wanted to see Harry Styles instead.

That was so disrespectful n he doesn’t deserve that

RESPECT NIALL HORAN pic.twitter.com/H7G7JBUcIh — 𝑾𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘, 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 (@SummerEvening28) June 28, 2020

Niall has since reassured fans that he was in on the joke, and that they don’t understand Dustin’s sense of humour.

During an interview on Sirius XM, Niall addressed the controversy after he was asked if he’s “in a fight with a Turkey”.

Niall laughed: “Oh yeah this has kicked off big time. So there’s a few characters that did an afternoon TV show in Ireland for years, like puppets, and one of them is known to be quite brash but in the most Irish way possible.”

“So my fans have completely retaliated against the Turkey and it’s kicked off… and he’s like our national mascot so I’m kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place where I don’t know whether to tell the fans that like it’s a puppet, and to also realise that our national treasure is Dustin the Turkey.”

Niall finished the conversation by confirming he was “in on the joke”.

The singers fans have since apologised for not realising the context of the sketch.

Niall clearly stated that he was aware of what was being said on the show. I take fault in this because fans tweeted only one part of his performance and I did not see the beginning where Niall said to judge his harsh. It was a skit and pure humor. pic.twitter.com/lmMoRyF4UI — Niall Updates (@NiallWWUpdate) July 2, 2020

