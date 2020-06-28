Niall Horan fans are FURIOUS at Dustin The Turkey after the singer appeared on The Den

Fans in the US are really not happy...

Niall Horan fans are FURIOUS at Dustin The Turkey after the singer...

International fans have hit out at Dustin The Turkey, after he appeared on The Den during RTÉ Comic Relief this week.

Dustin and Ray both interrupted Niall during his performance, with the puppet saying he wanted Harry Styles on instead.

It seems some of Niall’s fans didn’t realise his appearance was actually a sketch, and that the entire clip was planned out with Niall himself, as well as host Ray D’Arcy.

Multiple threads started on Twitter over the weekend, with many slamming the puppet as “disrespectful”, with “respect Niall Horan” trending on the social media network.

Take a look at the reaction:

That was so disrespectful n he doesn’t deserve that

RESPECT NIALL HORAN pic.twitter.com/H7G7JBUcIh — 𝑾𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘, 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 (@SummerEvening28) June 28, 2020

Niall has worked so hard to make a name for himself in the industry. People need to start appreciating him and his amazing music lot more. RESPECT NIALL HORAN pic.twitter.com/GGeRvrmtOU — Niall Nation Worldwide (@niallstreams) June 28, 2020

🎉🇮🇪 | RESPECT NIALL HORAN is trending because fans are outraged after Niall was cut off during his performance on The Ray D’Arcy Show, the puppets on the show said “He wasn’t Harry Styles! He wasn’t Harry Styles you’re only getting a minute and a half!” Which is so disrespectful — 𝟙𝔻𝔻𝕒𝕚𝕝𝕪ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤🌈 (@1DboysDAILY) June 28, 2020

don’t ever disrespect niall like this again, i will not hesitate bitch 🔪

RESPECT NIALL HORAN pic.twitter.com/I4HKgtkY69 — Kassa | BLM (@HARRYSHIGHS) June 28, 2020

HE WAS FKING SINGING AND U CUT HIM OFF, U DIRTY FILTHY MUPPET SHOW. RESPECT NIALL HORAN U STICKY HAIRY CREEPS. pic.twitter.com/fsR6fKOmtg — 𝐒𝐢 || 𝟐 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀 𝐏𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 (@1dhearted2020) June 28, 2020

Irish fans then also took to Twitter to defend Dustin and Ray, with some saying they were even worried for the puppet’s safety.

If Niall Horan could explain to the Yanks what Dustin the Turkey is, that’d be great… Am dead at them but they’re taking it so seriously and I’m worried they’ll do something to the puppet — slaughterhouse hand-jive 𓅻 (@SCadapting) June 28, 2020

People are acting like Dustin the Turkey attacked them personally for having a laugh with Niall Horan….he’s a puppet, it was comic relief, it was hardly serious like cop on — Aisling Conlon (@ismiseais) June 28, 2020

…it’s a puppet turkey what is wrong with Niall Horan stans https://t.co/giRMpX1MJG — mags (@magshutchinson_) June 28, 2020

American Niall Horan/1D stans are tick with RTE because Zig and Zag were apparently disrespectful towards Niall on comic relief, I’m in tears laughing they’re fucking puppets bro — Cara 🦋 1312 (@caravsx) June 28, 2020

