Niall Horan fans are FURIOUS at Dustin The Turkey after the singer appeared on The Den

Fans in the US are really not happy...

Ray Darcy pictured with Zig Zag Zuppy and Dustin for a special performance of The Den for RTE does Comic Relief . Kyran O’Brien

International fans have hit out at Dustin The Turkey, after he appeared on The Den during RTÉ Comic Relief this week.

Dustin and Ray both interrupted Niall during his performance, with the puppet saying he wanted Harry Styles on instead.

It seems some of Niall’s fans didn’t realise his appearance was actually a sketch, and that the entire clip was planned out with Niall himself, as well as host Ray D’Arcy.

Multiple threads started on Twitter over the weekend, with many slamming the puppet as “disrespectful”, with “respect Niall Horan” trending on the social media network.

Take a look at the reaction:

Irish fans then also took to Twitter to defend Dustin and Ray, with some saying they were even worried for the puppet’s safety.

