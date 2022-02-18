Niall Horan falls ‘extremely ill’ onboard flight ahead of Late Late Show appearance

Niall Horan has thanked airline staff for taking care of him, after he became “extremely ill” onboard a flight.

The 28-year-old shared the message on Twitter, ahead of his appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The Mullingar native tweeted: “Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me.”

The airline’s official Twitter account replied: “Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We’ll be sure to pass on your thanks to them.”

The former One Direction star, who attended the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, will appear on tonight’s Late Late Show virtually.

Niall will be on the show to pay tribute to golfer Leona Maguire.

The Cavan native recently won the Solheim Cup and became the first Irish winner in Ladies Professional Golf Association (LGPA) history with a three-shot win in Florida at the beginning of February.

Bestselling author Marian Keyes will also join Ryan Tubridy on Friday night, as she reflects on her incredible career over the last three decades.

Plus, Eleanor McEvoy will perform ‘South Anne Street’ from her new album ‘Gimme Some Wine’.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One this Friday, February 18th at 9:35 pm.