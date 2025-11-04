Niall Horan confesses he ‘didn’t leave a hotel once’ during struggles with One Direction fame

Niall Horan has admitted the reason why he “didn’t leave a hotel once” during the height of his One Direction fame.

The Irish singer shot to fame in 2010 when One Direction was formed on The X Factor with Niall and his bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and the late Liam Payne.

The group continued to reach record-breaking heights of fame until 2016, when they decided to disband.

Now, Niall has been looking back on the fever-pitch fame that One Direction reached during their peak.

Speaking to Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Paddy McGuinness on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, the 32-year-old was asked about how he managed his private life amid the heights of the band’s fame.

“I tried my best to try and keep things private outside of work because my whole life was very private and there were periods where I literally didn’t leave, I’d say for five years, didn’t leave a hotel once,” Niall admitted.

“I just couldn’t get used to not being able to go outside and stuff. I struggled with that side of it,” he continued.

The ‘Night Changes’ hitmaker later revealed that he credits his upbringing in Ireland for preventing him from getting “too big for my boots”.

He explained: “Until we left the band, we never really knew how big it was. Even though we were standing there on stage, looking out, we were just in this little bubble, and it was only afterwards looking back in.

“Usually a musician has a slow build in their career, it takes a while to get going but our first appearance was on national television to 10 million people, and from there it was just arenas or stadiums,” he detailed.

When asked if the bandmates ever “b******ed” one another, Niall replied: “Yeah, there was a little bit of it. None of us were maniacs, but we definitely looked out for each other.

“That’s just the way it is. We had a good crew around us, we felt like we were in our bubble,” he reflected further.

Niall later added that now that he is a solo artist, he “misses” having his bandmates around him and that it is a lot of “pressure” on one person.