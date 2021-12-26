Niall Horan brings girlfriend Amelia Woolley home to Mullingar for Christmas

Niall Horan brought his girlfriend Amelia Woolley back to his hometown of Mullingar for Christmas this year.

The former 1D star, who is notoriously private when it comes to his love life, invited Amelia to spend the festive season with him in Ireland after over a year of dating.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, the couple were spotted having drinks at Kehoe’s Bar in Dublin last weekend, before heading to Mullingar for Christmas.

A source said: “They were really, really discreet. Niall was wearing a flat cap so you wouldn’t have known it was him.”

“And, to be honest, it’s the type of place that even if anyone had recognised him nobody would have bothered them.”

“They had a few drinks, looked very cozy together and were just laughing and chatting. They looked like any other couple in love and enjoying some Christmas drinks.”

“The couple stayed in the snug of the pub until around 10.15pm before leaving just as quietly as they arrived,” the insider said.

“As they were leaving, she put her hand around his back, like she was minding him in a nice way, not in a ‘he’s mine’ type of way. They looked very comfortable in each other’s company.”

The 28-year-old singer started dating Amelia, who is originally from Birmingham, last May.

The 24-year-old is based in London, and works as a commercial assistant for luxury shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood.

Before meeting Amelia, the Mullingar native was in a relationship with American singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld – but the pair split at the end of 2018.