Newly single Millie Court and Chloe Burrows tease exciting project

Millie Court and Chloe Burrows have teased an exciting project together.

The pair became best friends, along with Lucina Strafford, on Love Island 2021.

Following their respective splits from Liam Reardon and Toby Aromolaran, Millie and Chloe have moved in together.

Millie has since teased that she and Chloe may have an exciting project in the pipeline.

During a Q&A on her Instagram stories on Saturday, the 25-year-old was asked: “You and Chloe living together is ICONIC!!! You 2 need your own TV show or make a podcast!!!”

In response, the Essex native shared a selfie of her and Chloe and simply responded: “👀👀👀👀.”



Earlier this month, Chloe appeared to confirm her split from Toby Aromolaran, after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, the pair have yet to delete their photos together.

Meanwhile, Liam and Millie announced their split back in July after nearly a year together.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the TRND BTY Christmas Bash on Tuesday, the Welsh native admitted “there are still a lot of feelings there”.

When asked how he’s been since the breakup, the Welshman said: “[I’ve been] okay. A lot better now. It’s been a tough couple of months.”

“Going through a breakup is difficult anyway, but when you’re in the spotlight it’s even harder. Everyone wants to know your business, they feel like they’re involved, and it’s difficult.”

“But throughout, me and Millie have remained friends,” Liam told Goss.ie. “We’ve been amicable and I have the utmost respect towards Millie… We still speak. We’re still friends. Nothing bad happened.”

“I have the utmost respect for her and there’s still a lot of feelings there and a lot of care there. So we still remain friends but are just doing our own thing.”

When asked if he regrets ending things with Millie, Liam replied: “No. At that time, I just needed to focus on myself. It was nothing on Millie, she was amazing. She’s such a lovely girl and we were great together. I just needed time on my own to focus on myself.”

The 23-year-old continued: “We were together because we wanted to be together. I’ve seen so many things saying you have to sign a contract to be together for a year, and that’s nonsense. I moved from Wales to live in Essex to be with Millie.”

“I wouldn’t do that for some contract, I did it because I wanted to. It didn’t work out at that time, who knows what the future holds I’m not sure. But for now, we remain friends.”

Liam has since signed up for the new series of Celebs Go Dating, and Millie has teased a new romance.

Check out our exclusive interview with Liam below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)