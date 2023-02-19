Newly single Kendall Jenner ‘spotted kissing famous rapper’

Kendall Jenner has sparked rumours she’s dating Bad Bunny.

The model is newly single, after splitting from basketball star Devin Booker towards the end of last year.

According to popular gossip website DeuxMoi, the reality star was spotted kissing Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in a club in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Although the claims have not been verified, the rumoured romance has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Kendall has been single since her split from Phoenix Suns player Devin, who she was first linked to in April 2020, last year.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the former couple parted ways with “love and respect for one another”.

A source told the outlet: “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority.“

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

The insider added that the pair’s decision to go their separate ways was mutual and that they planned to stay in touch.