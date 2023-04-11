New Vogue cover appears to shut down rumours the Kardashian-Jenner clan ‘aren’t invited’ to the Met Gala

The new cover of Vogue magazine has appeared to shut down rumours the Kardashian-Jenner clan aren’t invited to this year’s Met Gala.

Kendall Jenner is among a host of famous faces who were photographed by Annie Leibovitz for the cover, which honours Karl Lagerfeld ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in celebration of his legacy.

The stunning cover image, which also features Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell, was shot at Paris’ Grand Palais.

Anok Yai, Gigi Hadid, Devon Aoki, Adut Akech, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Natalia Vodianova, Liu Wen, Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta, Le Grand Palais, Paris, France, 2023 / For @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/tmFfKZ7c0U — Annie Leibovitz (@annieleibovitz) April 11, 2023

Vogue asked ten designers to create looks inspired by the late designer’s visionary work to appear on the models that Karl loved the most – including Kendall, Gigi, Naomi, Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, and Devon Aoki.

The special edition of Vogue was released ahead of the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, which will honour the work of Mr Lagerfeld – who died in 2019 aged 85.

Fans believe Kendall appearing on the cover has poured cold water on rumours the Kardashian-Jenner clan weren’t invited to this year’s star-studded event.

is this a way to confirm that Kendall will be attending at the Met Gala 2023? 🙏🏻 https://t.co/ndR2SGA2ez — rodri 𝛂 (@rodricuture) April 11, 2023

Last month, Page Six reported that Vogue boss Anna Wintour was cracking down on the guest list this year – with sources claiming the KarJenner clan didn’t make the cut.

Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects the guest list every year.

While it’s unclear which members of the famous family will attend the Met Gala this year, the cover has shut down speculation they weren’t invited at all.

Last year was the first time all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters attended the event.

While Kim, Kylie, Kendall and their mother Kris Jenner have been invited multiple times, 2022 was the first time Kourtney and Khloe attended.